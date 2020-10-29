1/1
Thomas E. (Tom) Zuck
1960 - 2020
Thomas (Tom) E. Zuck

Thomas (Tom) E. Zuck, 60, passed away October 26th, 2020 at Broadlawns Medical Center.

Tom was born July 5th, 1960 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Merle and Clementine (Reiter) Zuck. Tom worked at Zeilders Concrete in Waterloo, IA for 22 years before moving to Bondurant in 2006. From there, Tom worked at Caseys General Store in Bondurant. Tom enjoyed dirt track racing with his brother Mike Zuck and watching WWE wrestling on TV.

Tom is survived by his three children, six grandchildren, and seven siblings. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
