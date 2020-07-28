Thomas "Tom" F. Greenwood
Des Moines - Thomas Greenwood, age 83, passed away peacefully at his home on July 25, 2020, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on December 23, 1936, to Earl and Mary (Caputo) Greenwood.
Tom proudly served in the United States Army. He worked for La Pizza House from its time of opening in 1953 through the early 1970's. Tom retired as an Iron Worker with Union 67 after many years of service, but didn't let that slow him down. He loved working part-time at the Civic Center and Wells Fargo Arena, as well as volunteering at the Iowa State Fair.
Tom was a member of Calvary Baptist Church prior to becoming a member of First Baptist Church in Johnston.
Tom was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who cherished time spent with his family. He loved attending his daughters' and grandchildren's numerous activities throughout the years, never missing an event. Tom especially enjoyed spending time with his daughters building and racing soap box derby cars.
Tom had many interests, some of which included gardening, fishing, riding his bicycle, and tinkering in his garage building and fixing things. He also looked forward to attending high school sporting events long after his daughters and grandchildren graduated.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Norma; daughters, Mary (Jim) Johnson, Nancy (Dave) Tigue, and Cindy (Bill) King; grandchildren, Sydney (Luke Gude) Johnson, Grant Johnson, and Jack Tigue; as well as a host of other loving family and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mary Greenwood; brothers, Kenneth Greenwood and Ramon Greenwood.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 8250 NW 62nd Ave., Johnston, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In loving memory of Tom, memorial contributions may be directed to the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation.
