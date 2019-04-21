|
Thomas Francis Welby
West Des Moines - Thomas Francis Welby, age 70, lost his battle with cancer and went to join the Lord from his home in West Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Tom was born July 13, 1948 in Des Moines, Iowa to Anthony Francis Welby and Elizabeth Dixon Welby. He grew up in Urbandale and graduated from Dowling High School in 1966. Tom's professional career spanned 35 years, working for Cadco, Triple F, Amatco, and Colter & Peterson. His job allowed him to travel extensively throughout the United States and the world, giving Tom ample experiences to share through his gift of storytelling. Other than his family, Tom's main love was music. He was a member of several bands throughout his life, including Tommy Tucker & the Esquires/Federal Reserve who were inducted into the Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999. He also enjoyed bike riding, fishing, and good food. But his greatest joy in life came from spending time with his grandchildren and watching them grow. His zest for life will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Tom is survived by his wife Kathy, to whom he was married for 51 years; his daughters, Jeni (John) Tatz and Laura (Jeff) Stein; his grandchildren, Caitlin, Tyler, Kendall, Connor, Sam, Chloe and Sophia; and step-grandchildren, Danny and Connor; his brothers, Albert Stewart and Terry Stewart; and his sister, Marilyn Bryant. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, David Welby; and his sisters, Sandra Sparks and Delores McGuire.
Family and friends may pay their respects an hour before Mass, which will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in West Des Moines, Iowa. Procession to burial at Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery will be followed by a reception in the upstairs banquet room at Noah's Ark. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dowling High School or Sacred Heart Elementary School.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019