Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Welby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Francis Welby


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Francis Welby Obituary
Thomas Francis Welby

West Des Moines - Thomas Francis Welby, age 70, lost his battle with cancer and went to join the Lord from his home in West Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Tom was born July 13, 1948 in Des Moines, Iowa to Anthony Francis Welby and Elizabeth Dixon Welby. He grew up in Urbandale and graduated from Dowling High School in 1966. Tom's professional career spanned 35 years, working for Cadco, Triple F, Amatco, and Colter & Peterson. His job allowed him to travel extensively throughout the United States and the world, giving Tom ample experiences to share through his gift of storytelling. Other than his family, Tom's main love was music. He was a member of several bands throughout his life, including Tommy Tucker & the Esquires/Federal Reserve who were inducted into the Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999. He also enjoyed bike riding, fishing, and good food. But his greatest joy in life came from spending time with his grandchildren and watching them grow. His zest for life will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

Tom is survived by his wife Kathy, to whom he was married for 51 years; his daughters, Jeni (John) Tatz and Laura (Jeff) Stein; his grandchildren, Caitlin, Tyler, Kendall, Connor, Sam, Chloe and Sophia; and step-grandchildren, Danny and Connor; his brothers, Albert Stewart and Terry Stewart; and his sister, Marilyn Bryant. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, David Welby; and his sisters, Sandra Sparks and Delores McGuire.

Family and friends may pay their respects an hour before Mass, which will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in West Des Moines, Iowa. Procession to burial at Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery will be followed by a reception in the upstairs banquet room at Noah's Ark. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dowling High School or Sacred Heart Elementary School.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now