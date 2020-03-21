|
Thomas George Zug
Clive - Thomas George Zug, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020. A memorial service honoring him will be held later this year.
Tom was born on April 27, 1946, in Iowa City and adopted by Edna (Moser) and John D. Zug. The family moved from Perry to Des Moines when Tom was four years old. He graduated from Valley High School and earned a degree in Journalism from Drake University. Tom was in the sales and marketing fields for most of his career. Upon retirement, Tom enjoyed working as a starter at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.
Tom was a family man and loved playing and teaching his sons and grandchildren the game of golf. A favorite pastime for the family was attending Iowa Hawkeye football games. Later, when the grandchildren were born, Tom enjoyed attending many of their activities.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Mary Ann; his sons, Christopher (Mary Lisa) and Ryan (Carolyn King); granddaughter, Meghan; twin grandsons, Matthew and Nathaniel; and step-grandchildren, Christopher and Connor Fronrath. Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Center for Advancement or The First Tee of Central Iowa. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 21 to Mar. 29, 2020