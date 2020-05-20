|
Thomas Gibbons
Altoona - Thomas Albert Gibbons passed from this life on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Bethany Life in Story City, Iowa.
Tom was born on November 18, 1930 in Madrid, Iowa to Lester O. and Velora (Burton) Gibbons. Tom was a 1949 graduate of Madrid High School. He married Angelina Righi, and they lived much of their life in Madrid where they raised their four children. Tom was a veteran of the United States Navy. He served on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Gilbert Islands during the Korean War. He was a tire builder at Bridgestone Firestone in Des Moines, where he retired after 38 years.
Tom is survived by a brother, Floyd (Ramona) Gibbons of Madrid; his children, Lezlie (Daniel) Lundy of Zearing, Suzanne (Charles) Nestrud of Little Rock, Arkansas, Mark (Julie) Gibbons of Johnston, and Peggy (Dennis) Sweeney of Altoona; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
Tom was recently preceded in death by Angie, his wife of 68 years; his parents; brothers Lester R. Gibbons and Robert Gibbons; and sisters Frances Thompson, Phyllis Erickson, and Carole Anne Hurst. Gravesite services were held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Madrid.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 20 to May 22, 2020