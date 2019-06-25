|
|
Thomas Gordon Gill, or Gordon as he was known to his family and friends, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of ninety six.
A visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Altoona Christian Church. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Friday, June 28, 2019, also at the church.
Gordon was born on New Year's Day 1923 in a little house just one block east of "Olde Town" Altoona. His mother passed away when he was five, and he lost his father at the age of eighteen. While a teenager he had the opportunity to work along side his father at the Altoona Herald. Gordon graduated from Altoona High School in 1940 and continued to work at the Herald office until he joined the United States Army in 1944. He served in the 1st Infantry Division going overseas where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII. After returning home, he returned to work at the Altoona Herald eventually purchasing the paper in 1967 and served as Editor/Publisher for the next 20 years, retiring in 1987.
Another life event after returning home from the war was marrying Mary Louise Painter in 1948. Gordon and Mary Louise had one son, Greg in 1954. The newspaper business became a family affair, with Greg joining as a newspaper deliver boy and eventually running the commercial printing business, and Mary Louise working alongside Gordon for many years until her death in 1989.
Gordon was a man who served his community faithfully throughout his years. He volunteered for the Altoona Fire Department in 1947 serving a total of 50 years, with 40 of those as fire chief. He retired as "Chief Emeritus" in the fall of 1997. He served in the Altoona Lion's Club and received his 65 year award in 2018. He was a lifelong member of the Altoona Christian Church serving as Deacon, Elder, and Lay Minister in Lacona, Iowa in the late 1960's. He was the recipient of the Dale Sowder Humanitarian Award, and in 2010 was honored as the Altoona Chamber of Commerce's "Citizen of the Year". In honor of serving his country, he was able to participate in the Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2009 and received a Quilt of Valor in 2018. He was also a member of the American Legion for 70 years.
Gordon was well known and respected throughout the Altoona community and deeply loved by his family. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Gladson Greely Gill and Minnie (Harper) Gill, his brother-in-law Jerry Harding, wife Mary Louise Gill, and second wife Nancy. Left to mourn his passing are his son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Brenda Gill, grandson Alek (AJ) Gill, his sister-in-law Faye Harding, stepdaughters Debbie Budd and Becky Hildebrand and families, several nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.
In lieu of plants & flowers, the family would ask memorials to be made in honor of Gordon to one of the following places he served, Altoona Christian Church, Altoona Lions Club, and The American Legion.
Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from June 25 to June 26, 2019