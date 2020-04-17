Services
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. Turner


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas H. Turner Obituary
Thomas H. Turner

Bondurant -

Thomas Turner, 84, died suddenly at home with his wife Erna by his side on April 15, 2020. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 12, 1936, to Joseph and Georgia Turner.

Tom proudly served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. He made a career in the printing business where he worked for 40 years. Tom was a proud union supporter and served as Union Steward for over 20 years.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Erna; daughters, Karin (John) McKeone, Erika (Bill) Van Helten, and Jo (John) Greve; grandsons, Adam, Ethan, Jack, Michael and Seth; great-granddaughter, Eliza; as well as his sisters, Mary Jane Turner and Eleanor Hansen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Georgia; brother, Jim Turner, and sister, Judy Terry.

Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Unity Point Home Health Care in loving memory of Thomas.

Due to Covid-19, social distancing measures are required. The visitation time will allow 10 visitors at a time. Friends and family are welcome at Laurel Hill Cemetery. The family encourages participation through Zoom. The meeting number and password will be announced prior to the on-site service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -