|
|
Thomas H. Turner
Bondurant -
Thomas Turner, 84, died suddenly at home with his wife Erna by his side on April 15, 2020. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 12, 1936, to Joseph and Georgia Turner.
Tom proudly served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. He made a career in the printing business where he worked for 40 years. Tom was a proud union supporter and served as Union Steward for over 20 years.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Erna; daughters, Karin (John) McKeone, Erika (Bill) Van Helten, and Jo (John) Greve; grandsons, Adam, Ethan, Jack, Michael and Seth; great-granddaughter, Eliza; as well as his sisters, Mary Jane Turner and Eleanor Hansen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Georgia; brother, Jim Turner, and sister, Judy Terry.
Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Unity Point Home Health Care in loving memory of Thomas.
Due to Covid-19, social distancing measures are required. The visitation time will allow 10 visitors at a time. Friends and family are welcome at Laurel Hill Cemetery. The family encourages participation through Zoom. The meeting number and password will be announced prior to the on-site service.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2020