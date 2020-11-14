Thomas James Fredrick Smith "T.J."
Des Moines, Iowa -
Thomas James Fredrick Smith "T.J.", 41, passed away November 11, 2020 at his home in Des Moines. He was born in Des Moines, IA, on February 6, 1979 to Thomas and Linda Smith.
T.J. was diagnosed with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma in February 2007. With the help of doctors he fought a long and hard battle, for almost 14 years. He did multiple rounds of chemotherapy, radiation (including cyberknife), and clinical trials. He just wanted to watch his girls grow up and graduate high school, and through his strong will and stubbornness he did that and more.
T.J. attended Oak Park Elementary, Harding Middle School, and North High School. T.J. was a hard worker from a young age. He had a passion for working in the lawn care industry. He worked for Perfi-cut, The Cutting Edge, Capital Sitework and Design, and A-1 Sod Lawn and Hardscape. He also worked for Alco-test.
T.J. deeply loved his daughters; he would have Marvel nights with Ani, and loved to cook with Lexi. He loved spending time with his grandbabies, and always had a huge smile when they were around. T.J. took his beloved companion dog Duke with him everywhere he went. He enjoyed traveling and having date nights with his girlfriend Amanda.
T.J. took joy in riding his motorcycle around town, visiting with people, and having UFC fight nights with his friends Brett and Kenny. He loved to talk to people about his girls and his grandkids. He was selfless, strong willed, determined, stubborn, and a true fighter until the very end.
T.J. is survived by his daughters Lexis (Joshue) Ruiz, and Ani Smith; sisters Catherine Smith, and Christine (Zack Barrentine) Smith; girlfriend Amanda Prescott; ex-wife Sabrina Smith; grandchildren Marcelino, Castiel, and Nala Ruiz; in-laws Allen and Cathy Porter; and multitude of close family and friends.
T.J. was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Claude Smith and Linda Kaye (Boyd) Smith; friends Nathan Pendleton and Andrew Hurley-Boyd.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., with funeral service to begin at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. If guests are not able to attend the service in person, the family invites friends to join them virtually through the link in his obituary at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in memory of T.J.