Thomas James Richard Vogel
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas James Richard Vogel

Thomas James Richard Vogel passed away at home Thursday May 28th, 2020 at the age of 66.

Thomas was born June 5, 1953 in Centerville, IA. Thomas was adopted by James and Patricia Vogel.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents James and Patricia Vogel, and is survived by his four children Rebecca (Shawn) Walston, Josh Vogel, Jacob (Jessica) Vogel, Alyssa (Clay) Blanchard, and his nine grandchildren Joshua, Isabelle, Colten, Jamie, Maggie, Chloe, Jesse, Summer, and Jillian as well as his three sisters Mary (John) Conger, Jean Fox, Ann Vogel and nephew William Fox.

There will be a celebration of life starting at 3:00pm on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Beaverdale Park, located at 3333 Adams Ave, Des Moines, IA 50310.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Beaverdale Park
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved