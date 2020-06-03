Thomas James Richard Vogel



Thomas James Richard Vogel passed away at home Thursday May 28th, 2020 at the age of 66.



Thomas was born June 5, 1953 in Centerville, IA. Thomas was adopted by James and Patricia Vogel.



Thomas was preceded in death by his parents James and Patricia Vogel, and is survived by his four children Rebecca (Shawn) Walston, Josh Vogel, Jacob (Jessica) Vogel, Alyssa (Clay) Blanchard, and his nine grandchildren Joshua, Isabelle, Colten, Jamie, Maggie, Chloe, Jesse, Summer, and Jillian as well as his three sisters Mary (John) Conger, Jean Fox, Ann Vogel and nephew William Fox.



There will be a celebration of life starting at 3:00pm on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Beaverdale Park, located at 3333 Adams Ave, Des Moines, IA 50310.









