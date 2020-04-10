|
|
Thomas Janssens
Des Moines - Thomas Janssens, 65, of Des Moines passed away on April 7, 2020. Private family services will be held.
Thomas was born July 16, 1954 in Des Moines, Iowa to George & Ruth Janssens. Thomas lived at the Arthur Mosaic House in Des Moines. He loved fried chicken and chocolate cake.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary (Larry) Gilliam and Thersea (Paul) Lay; his aunt, Sister Mary Conchetta; several nieces & nephews; and all his friends from the Mosaic House.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020