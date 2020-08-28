Thomas Jorgensen Van Hon



Thomas Jorgensen Van Hon, 87, of Des Moines, died peacefully at Taylor Hospice House on August 20, 2020. He was 87. Tom was born on September 22, 1932 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Tom enjoyed a successful career as a partner at the firm of Brooks Borg and Skiles until retirement. He was a fisherman, quilter, and woodturner. Tom was an active East High School alumnus, a member of the Danish Brotherhood, and supported the Des Moines Opera. His greatest passion was traveling the journey of life with those that he loved. Tom is survived by special friend Jan Broers, children Mike Van Hon, Katie Myers, and Bill (Melanie) Van Hon, stepchildren Beth (Rich) Spilky and Kristin (Rusty) Longley, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and sisters Marge Lindell and Marie Ingle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas W. Van Hon and Eleanore C. (Jorgensen) Van Hon, first wife Patricia (Wright) Van Hon, second wife Karen (Fjelland) Van Hon, and special friend Dee Bickley. A funeral is tentatively scheduled for September 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lutheran Churchof Hope, West Des Moines. Memorials may be given to the Danish Brotherhood Lodge #15, 4400 EP True Pkwy #47, West Des Moines, IA, in honor of Tom.









