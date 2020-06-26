Rev. Thomas Kunnel
Guthrie Center - Reverend Mathai Thomas Kunnel, 60, passed from this earthly life to eternal rest the evening of June 24, 2020. A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with Rosary at 1:30 PM and prayer service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines, Iowa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Ambrose Cathedral. Due to current gathering guidelines, you are encouraged to attend the visitation on Sunday and live stream the Mass on Monday. To live stream the Mass go to Fr. Tom's Tribute Wall page on Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory's website, www.caldwellparrish.com. All persons are expected to wear facemasks or shields.
To read the full obituary go to www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.