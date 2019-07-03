|
Thomas L. Collum
Scotch Grove - Thomas L. Collum, 76, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 2 - 8 pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello where a parish vigil service will be held at 2 pm. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9:30 - 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello. Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Brooklyn, Iowa where military honors will be accorded.
Tom was born July 22, 1942, in Grinnell, Iowa the son of Joseph and Mary (Snook) Collum. He graduated from Brooklyn High School in 1960 and served in the Army from 1964 - 1966. He married Terry Moore on Sept. 30, 1967, in Grinnell, Iowa. He began selling feed in the Brooklyn area, and became a division manager in the Fairfield area for Walnut Grove Feed. In 1989, he took over Bob's Feed in Monticello and changed the name to TC Feed Service, retiring in 2005.
He enjoyed being outdoors, coaching his children and watching his grandchildren in their activities.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Terry, four children: Angela (Victor) Fritz of Brighton, IA, Brian (Rachel) Collum of Roxas City, Phillipines, Christopher (Jill) Collum of Minneapolis, MN, Darin (Angela) Collum of Manchester, IA; eleven grandchildren: Brianna, Susan, Thomas, Mary, John, and Hanna Fritz, Allison (Zachary) Davis; Aaron Collum; James, Elizabeth and David Collum; siblings: Mary Ann Plants, Robert (Marilyn) Collum and David (Mary Jo) Collum, all of Brooklyn, Joyce (George) Watson of Marengo and Jim Collum of Grinnell; In-laws: Don Brau of Guernsey, Donna Collum of DeWitt and Marvin LaCaeyse of Montezuma.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: John Paul Collum, Joseph Collum, Delores LaCaeyse and Patricia Brau, and a brother-in-law: Jim Plants.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 3, 2019