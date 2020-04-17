|
Thomas M. Parkins
Millville, DE - Thomas M. Parkins, of Millville, DE, Alexandria, VA, Des Moines and Winterset, IA, passed away on April 11, after a brief illness and eight days after celebrating his 70th birthday. Tom led a rich life blessed with family, friends, Democratic politics, golf, the Iowa Hawkeyes, Baltimore Orioles, and the Tony Kornheiser Show.
He was born in Des Moines, and served his country in Vietnam in the 11th Armored Cavalry - Blackhorse, before graduating from Drake University in 1989. After serving as president of AFSCME Local 1868, he was elected Chair of the Polk County Iowa Democrats from 1981-1982. In 1987 Tom was elected Polk County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections and served nearly ten years.
After his wife, Judy Parkins, accepted a position in Alexandria, VA, Tom joined her after completing his elected term. He became Senior Election Consultant with The International Foundation of Election Systems, working in the Balkans including post-war Bosnia and former Soviet Union.
Upon returning to Alexandria, he was appointed Registrar of Voters and Elections for the City of Alexandria. During that time he implemented the national Voter Registration Act, bringing "motor-voter" registration to Alexandria, making registration more convenient for all residents.
Shortly after his retirement in 2014, Tom and Judy moved to the Bethany Beach, DE area where he enjoyed his time golfing, entertaining grandchildren, and traveling in the US, Canada and Europe. He was an active member in good standing in several 12-step groups.
Tom leaves his wife, Judy Parkins of Millville, DE; mother, Shirley Parkins of Winterset, Iowa; four children, Casie Parkins, Kelly Grunhovd, Lisa Connor, and Marc Fitzgibbon as well as five grandchildren, and his beloved dog Bailey.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future when family and friends can gather.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020