Thomas Mather Eckey
West Des Moines - Thomas Mather Eckey, 93, passed away peacefully at Manorcare Health Services in West Des Moines on Sunday, August 16, 2020. A graveside service at Iowa Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Tom was born on January 20, 1927 in Des Moines, IA to Margaret and Harold Eckey. To know Tom was to love him. He was blessed with a pleasant disposition and a kind heart. His smile could light up a room and it made him a people magnet. After his wife, Idy, died, Tom did his best to stay active with his memberships and coffee and breakfast buddies. But in October of 2019, Tom moved to Manorcare due to his failing health.
Tom graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1945 and from Drake University in 1951. He served his country in the US Army for two years and then married his sweetheart, Ida Mae Swanson in 1950. Tom began his career as a biology teacher, but then switched to the insurance industry. Tom began his career at Allied in 1952 and retired in 1990. At the time of his retirement, he was accountable for both Safety Management and the Audit Department. In his free time, Tom was an avid fisherman. The family took many trips to Minnesota for fishing vacations and Tom also went with his buddies. He also enjoyed golfing, traveling, bird watching, and putzing in the yard.
Tom was a member of the West Des Moines Kiwanis, ATO, Seratoma, the Mason's, and St. Mark Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his son, Reed M. (Mary Ann) Eckey of Windsor Heights, IA; daughters, Debra A. Lenox of Roswell, GA and Sara E. (Kent) Johnson of Ankeny, IA; grandchildren, Nate (Nicole) Walker, Carrie Cook, Blake Lenox and Cara Lenox; and great-grandchildren, Wren, Ford, Connor, Kylie, Layla and Colin Thomas. Tom was preceded in death by his dear wife, Idy, in 2016.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mark Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed online at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
