Thomas Maurice Barnabo



West Des Moines - Thomas Maurice Barnabo, age 57, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in his home of West Des Moines, Iowa. He was born on October 26, 1963 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Don and Arloa Barnabo. He was a 1982 graduate of Parker High School in Janesville Wisconsin.



Tom attended Drake University on a full-ride football scholarship and graduated in 1987. Because of his many friends, he bounced around working in many states before landing back in Iowa at Simpson College.



While working at Simpson he met the love of his life, Susan Godby. The two got married and moved to Texas in 1993 where he taught and coached football. Their son Dalton was born in October of that same year, and son Cole in December of 1994.



A few years later the Barnabos moved to West Des Moines, Iowa after Tom accepted an offer to teach and coach at Dowling Catholic High School where he would go on to work for the next 24 years. He was the defensive coordinator when Dowling earned their first back-to-back state football championship title in 2000 and 2001. And most currently the assistant boys track coach.



In 2008, Tom was recruited to assist in coaching the defensive-line and help launch the first football team at Grand View University. Barnabo helped lead the team to many accomplishments, including winning the NAIA Championship in 2013.



Outside of Tom's passion for football, he was an avid griller, constantly perfecting his craft and cooking for others. The Barnabos loved hosting for friends and family. They spent their summers swimming in their pool, Tom even took his four month old granddaughter for her first swim this summer.



He strongly admired his father and spent a lot of his time visiting him in northern Wisconsin. The two shared a great love for football, and many outdoor activities such as, hunting, fishing and camping.



Tom had a passion for building relationships and long lasting friendships. He gave his all no matter what. He had a friend in every state, and made sure he never met a stranger.



Tom is survived by his wife of over 27 years, Susan, sons, Dalton (Karissa), Cole (Linda) and their daughter Emma, sister, Lana and father, Don. He is also survived by many beloved family members. He was preceded in death by his mother, Arola, older sister, Dana, and older brother, Dante.



Condolences can be sent to Susan Barnabo at 1521 19th Place West Des Moines, Iowa 50265.









