Thomas "Tommy" McGinnis
Des Moines - Thomas McGinnis, 54, passed away at his home on January 3, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long battle with prostate cancer.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Thomas will be laid to rest on Friday, January 17th at 11 a.m. at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020