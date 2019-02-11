Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Des Moines - Thomas Lyle McVey, 72, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father Howard and his brother Mike. Tom is survived by his wife, Marjorie McVey; mother, Helen McVey; sister-in-law, Peggy McVey; nephews, Michael and Edward; and numerous cousins. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines, followed by cremation.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 11, 2019
