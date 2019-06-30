Services
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr
Lincoln, NE 68516
(402) 261-5907
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr
Lincoln, NE 68516
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr
Lincoln, NE 68516
View Map
Thomas Michael Price


1939 - 2019
Thomas Michael Price Obituary
Thomas Michael Price

Lincoln - Thomas Michael Price, 80, Lincoln passed away June 27, 2019. Born May 5, 1939 in Omaha, NE to Harold and LuAnna (Smith) Price.

Tom received his BA from Colorado College and his MA from University of Nebraska Lincoln. Tom was an original company founder of Commonwealth Electric Company of the Midwest in 1987. He served as the company's President and CEO. Tom also was a professor at the University of Nebraska in the College of Engineering.

Family members include his wife Pamela; daughters Elizabeth Price Thompson (Sam), Park City, UT, Sarah Anne Price, Lincoln; sons T. Michael Price (Lizabeth), Winterset, IA, Stacy E. Markel (Emily), Raymond, NE; grandchildren Ethan Price, Sammy Thompson, Andrew Cahalan, Daniel Cahalan (Shelby) and Matthew Cahalan (Emily); 5 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, first wife Connie, son Shawn Markel, grandchildren Thomas M. Price and Emily Jane Price.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday (7-2-19) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (SW corner of 40th & Yankee Hill Rd).

Memorials in lieu of flowers to Friends of Cystic Fibrosis, 4810 West Claire Ave., Lincoln, NE 68523-9050 or City Impact, 1035 N 33rd St, Lincoln, NE 68503.

Visitation with family greeting friends from 6-8 pm Monday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019
