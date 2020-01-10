|
Thomas Michael Soller
Richfield - Age 82, of Richfield, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 after living with multiple myeloma for 6 years. Tom was born in LaCrosse, WI but moved to Des Moines when he was a child. He was a proud graduate of Holy Family School, Dowling Catholic High School and Iowa State Univ. He subsequently moved to the Twin Cities area to begin a fulfilling 43+ year career with UNIVAC/UNISYS. He was preceded in death by grandparents John and Laura Jones and Mike Sr. and Louisa Soller, his parents John and Rachel (Jones) Soller, as well as his sister, Janice. He is survived by his wife, Maureen and children, Mark and Diana. Tom was brilliant but humble, quiet, kind, and always steady, a man who led by example and faith, always willing to freely help others. He spent many hours volunteering for his church, VEAP, Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, League of Catholic Women and Risen Christ School. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Saturday, Jan. 18 with visitation one hour prior at St. Richard's Catholic Church, 7540 Penn Ave. So. Richfield. Private Interment. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at MHealth Fairview Cancer Clinic in Edina, Addie and the doctors from Davita Edina and the 8th floor nurses and staff at MHealth FSH. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fulfilling the Promise, c/o Risen Christ Catholic School, 1120 E. 37th St, Mpls, 55407 would be greatly appreciated.
