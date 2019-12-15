Resources
Pine Mountain, GA - Dr. Thomas P. Dolan, 67, passed away on December 11th, 2019, at home. Services will be held in Georgia.

He was born June 25, 1952 in Springfield, IL, and married Susan Rood in 1973. After receiving a B.A. in Journalism from Drake University, he served in the Navy as a Naval Flight Officer, intelligence officer, and war planner for 20 years, during which he completed his M.A. in National Security Affairs from the Naval Postgraduate School.

After retiring from the military, he earned his Ph.D. in Political Science from Georgia State University in 1997. He taught political science with a focus on Asian affairs at Columbus State University from 2000 to 2017.

Dr. Tom Dolan is survived by his wife of 46 years, Susan, and his children, Danny (Fracena), Drew, and Hannah, his grandchildren, Sarina, Evelyn, and Juliet, by his sister Jeanne Cox of Des Moines, IA, and his brother John of Des Moines, IA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
