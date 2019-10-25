|
Thomas Patrick Cunconan
Richardson, Texas - Thomas Patrick Cunconan was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Edmund and Eva Stawsky on August 26, 1929. He entered eternal life on October 21, 2019 at the age of 90. Tom had two employers during his adult life, The United States Army during the Korean Conflict serving his country and after his discharge, resumed a career with Lennox Industries. Tom rose the company ladder and became the Quality Control Manager, Nationally and Internationally and held that position until his retirement from Lennox.
When Lennox moved it's Corporate operations from Marshaltown, Iowa to the Dallas, Texas area in 1978, Tom and his wife, Juanita Sowers Cunconan moved to Richardson, Texas. His love of fishing, boating, camping, golf and BBQing for family and friends didn't end but found new fishing holes, new golf courses and bought a larger grill. Tom and Nita replaced the boats with a pool at their new Texas home, but continued to grill, entertain and receive family and friends in a more temperate climate year round. Tom was nicknamed " Boppa" by grandkids and great-grandkids. He loved that name and they all adopted Boppa Tom.
He outlived practically all family members, including the love of his life, his wife Juanita who led the way on May 24, 2012. Tom didn't want a fuss ( his words ) but only to be buried next to "Nita" in Glendale Cemetery - 4909 University Ave. Des Moines, Iowa. Other than a Graveside Service with Military Honors, no other services are scheduled. The Graveside Service is planned on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2:00pm.
A celebration of life and open house is tentatively scheduled for 12:00 noon, November 30, 2019 (the Saturday after Thanksgiving) at the Clubhouse of Bright-Grandview Golf Course in Des Moines, Iowa, located on E. 29th Street.
In lieu of no planned funeral service, instead of flower arrangements, Tom would have liked to have individuals, so inclined, to make a charitable donation to the charity of their particular choice. God Bless, may he walk in greener fairways.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019