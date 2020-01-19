|
Thomas Phelan
Colfax - Thomas R. Phelan, age 86 of Colfax, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Park Centre in Newton. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Colfax. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the church. There will be a Rosary prayed at 4:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Colfax Historical Society. Condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com
Thomas Raphael Phelan was born on July 1, 1933 in Colfax, the son of Edith Mickle and Dr. John D. Phelan. Tom attended elementary school in Greencastle, where his sister, Betty was his teacher in sixth grade. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1952. Tom enrolled at Iowa State University in the College of Agriculture, but was drafted after his sophomore year. He entered the Army and spent two years at Fort Still, Oklahoma. While there, he helped train future U.S. Army artillery officers. After his discharge, Tom returned to ISU, receiving a B.S. degree in farm operation in 1960.
Tom returned home to Colfax and began his dream of farming the Phelan land. In 1968, at a dance at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Des Moines, Tom met Delores Hoganson from Marshalltown. After a long courtship, they were married on September 8, 1973. The couple continued farming, expanding their farm operation in the late 1980's and adding a retail seed distribution business, Phelan Seed Company. One of Tom's favorite things to do was drinking coffee and it didn't matter what time of year it was. In 2002, Tom and Delores retired from farming. Tom drove a school bus for the West Des Moines school district for seven years. He was active in ASCS, Farm Bureau, and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newton.
Preceding Tom in death were his parents, wife in 2015 and siblings, Mary Kathleen, Joe, John and Betty Clarke. Those left to honor his memory include nieces and nephew, Mary (Dan) Newton, Nancy (Brian McLaughlin) Phelan, Maureen Clarke, Patrick Clarke, Sheila Breese and Eileen (Jeff) Maple. The family would like to thank the staff at Park Centre and Hospice for all of their wonderful care they gave Tom during his time there.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020