Anderson Funeral Home
405 W Main St
Marshalltown, IA 50158
641-753-5511
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
405 W Main St
Marshalltown, IA 50158
Vigil
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
405 W Main St
Marshalltown, IA 50158
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Marshalltown, IA
Thomas Ross Obituary
Thomas Ross

Marshalltown - Thomas J. Ross, 94, of Marshalltown, IA, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at UnityPoint Hospital in Marshalltown. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Marshalltown. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. Vigil service, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. Interment will be at Riverside cemetery in Marshalltown. Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com

Tom was born January 16, 1925, to Cornelius E. and Jessie (Mickle) Ross in Newton, IA. He graduated from Dowling High School in Des Moines, IA. Tom was united in marriage to Mary M. Kersey on October 30, 1948, in Des Moines. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Tom farmed the rural Marshall county area for 40 years. He was a licensed realtor for Ed Mead Real Estate from 1993 to 2009. Tom was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Mary's Endowment Committee, Catholic Men's Club, charter member of the Iowa Cattleman's Association, President of the Marshall County Cattleman's Association, member of the Marshall County Pork Producers, 4-H Leader for many years, served on the Board of Directors for the Beaman Coop, American Legion, and Green Mountain Lion's Club.

Tom will be missed by six children: Linda Ross of Des Moines, Ed (Betsy) Ross of Kirksville, MO, Tim (Annette) Ross of Peachtree City, GA, Mark (Kathy) Ross of Marshalltown, Becky Ross of Marshalltown, Julie (Jerry) Logan of Marshalltown; eight grandchildren: Toby, Tawny, Marty, Ryan, J.J., and Sara Ross, John and Macy Logan; eight great grandchildren: Mason, Ethan, Christopher, Olivia, Julian, Julia, Theo, Easton; and a brother, Pat (Elsie) Ross of Bondurant, IA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, a grandson, Bobby Ross, in infancy, two sisters; Lorraine Ross, Mary O'Mara, and a brother, Bill Ross.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 16, 2019
