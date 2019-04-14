Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Merle Hay Funeral Home
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Merle Hay Funeral Home
Thomas Silk Obituary
Thomas Silk

Marshalltown - Thomas, 71, passed away April 8, 2019 at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.

Thomas Michael Silk was born August 19, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois to Willard and Marie (Apgar) Silk. Following high school, he served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. Tom retired after working at Drake University.

Tom is survived by his brother, David Silk (Diana Roeder); and his cousins John, Steven, and Mary. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Wednesday, at Merle Hay Funeral Home. His funeral will begin at 11 a.m. with burial at Chapel Hill Gardens.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 14, 2019
