Thomas W. Lancaster
Des Moines - Thomas W. Lancaster passed away on May 8th, 2020. Tom was born January 9th, 1943, in Carlisle, Iowa where he grew up and graduated from Carlisle High School. Tom served 4 years with the United States Air Force and went on to have a 21 year career as a Quality Control Specialist at the Meredith Burda Corporation. After his retirement, Tom pursued one of his passions and became a trained chef. He used those skills for several years in Minnesota before settling on his acreage in St. Charles, Iowa.
Tom had a love for motorcycles, gun collecting, trap shooting, cooking and dogs. He had a very special love for his family. He was famous for his 'Dad jokes' and coining nicknames for family and friends.
Tom is survived by his daughter Tracie Matthias, sons Thomas M. Lancaster (Kari) and Jay Lancaster (Jessica), nine grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and friend and mother of his children Barb Lancaster Luick. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Harmon and Pearl Lancaster.
There will be a private family burial at Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa. A Celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date.
Tom's family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, therapists and support staff at the VA Medical Center, VA Continued Living Center, Iowa Methodist CCU and Select Specialty Hospital. A special thank you to daughter-in-law Kari, for years of devoted love, care, and assistance in whatever 'Grandpa' needed.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 11 to May 17, 2020