Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Lancaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas W. Lancaster


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas W. Lancaster Obituary
Thomas W. Lancaster

Des Moines - Thomas W. Lancaster passed away on May 8th, 2020. Tom was born January 9th, 1943, in Carlisle, Iowa where he grew up and graduated from Carlisle High School. Tom served 4 years with the United States Air Force and went on to have a 21 year career as a Quality Control Specialist at the Meredith Burda Corporation. After his retirement, Tom pursued one of his passions and became a trained chef. He used those skills for several years in Minnesota before settling on his acreage in St. Charles, Iowa.

Tom had a love for motorcycles, gun collecting, trap shooting, cooking and dogs. He had a very special love for his family. He was famous for his 'Dad jokes' and coining nicknames for family and friends.

Tom is survived by his daughter Tracie Matthias, sons Thomas M. Lancaster (Kari) and Jay Lancaster (Jessica), nine grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and friend and mother of his children Barb Lancaster Luick. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Harmon and Pearl Lancaster.

There will be a private family burial at Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa. A Celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date.

Tom's family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, therapists and support staff at the VA Medical Center, VA Continued Living Center, Iowa Methodist CCU and Select Specialty Hospital. A special thank you to daughter-in-law Kari, for years of devoted love, care, and assistance in whatever 'Grandpa' needed.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 11 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -