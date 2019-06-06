|
|
Thomas "Tom" Wacome
Des Moines - On June 1, 2019, after a four year battle with lung cancer, Tom Wacome passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home with his wife of 37 years, Mary at his side.
Tom had a full and adventurous life, working several years for the Rock Island Railroad, Rowat Cut Stone and as an accomplished carpenter. His love for adventure took him to many places in America as well as three trips to Australia to hunt for gold. He not only found gold in the Outback, but also in the laundromat, and he spied a gold coin in the street.
Tom had many friends he held dearly in his heart, who he loved to help when they needed him. He truly loved seeing them and reminiscing about old times. In his retirement years, he and his wife were snowbirds, financing their travels by auctioning their collection of Native American photos and collectables.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Mary; brothers, David Dean Wacome and Ron (Karen) Wacome; as well as a host of other loving relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Pauline (Harrison) Wacome.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 pm Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 113 SW Bell Avenue.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Unity Point Hospice in loving memory of Tom.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 6, 2019