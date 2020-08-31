1/1
Tia L. Shilling
Tia L. Shilling

Des Moines - Tia Lynn Shilling, 63, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. Tia was born February 18, 1957 in Des Moines, Iowa to William and Evelyn Hall. She was a lifelong resident of Des Moines. She was a Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs fan and her favorite color was purple. Above all, Tia loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter Adriana Mapes (Bill), son Jason Shilling, companion Howard Weeks, grandchildren Harley, Zander, Valek, Remington and Bentley, sister Nancy, and many nieces, nephews and other extended family. Tia was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family in loving memory of Tia.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
