Tiffany Hoeck
1975 - 2020
Tiffany Hoeck

Ankeny - Tiffany Kristine Hoeck, age 45, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Taylor House in Des Moines, Iowa after a courageous battle with cancer.

Tiffany was born on March 1, 1975 in Cherokee, Iowa to Vince Cox and Judee Cox. She graduated from North High School in Sioux City, Iowa and later graduated from Iowa State University on a full basketball scholarship.

It was at Iowa State where Tiffany met her husband, Joe, and the two were united in marriage on November 14, 1998 and welcomed two beautiful children Andrew Joseph (AJ) (age 14) and Ashley Kristine (age 9) who were Tiffany's entire world.

Tiffany is survived by her husband; two children; her father; her mother; and two brothers, Travis Cox and Wade Cox.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation services from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 North Ankeny Blvd). The funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 30 at Ankeny First United Methodist Church (206 SW Walnut Street).

Full obituary can be viewed at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
SEP
30
Service
10:30 AM
Ankeny First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
