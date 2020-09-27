Tiffany Hoeck
Ankeny - Tiffany Kristine Hoeck, age 45, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Taylor House in Des Moines, Iowa after a courageous battle with cancer.
Tiffany was born on March 1, 1975 in Cherokee, Iowa to Vince Cox and Judee Cox. She graduated from North High School in Sioux City, Iowa and later graduated from Iowa State University on a full basketball scholarship.
It was at Iowa State where Tiffany met her husband, Joe, and the two were united in marriage on November 14, 1998 and welcomed two beautiful children Andrew Joseph (AJ) (age 14) and Ashley Kristine (age 9) who were Tiffany's entire world.
Tiffany is survived by her husband; two children; her father; her mother; and two brothers, Travis Cox and Wade Cox.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation services from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 North Ankeny Blvd). The funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 30 at Ankeny First United Methodist Church (206 SW Walnut Street).
