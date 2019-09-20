|
|
Tim Bain
Des Moines, Iowa - Timothy John Bain, 72, passed away September 12, 2019 in his home in Des Moines. Timothy, known as Tim to most, was born October 5, 1946 here in Des Moines. He had a love of baseball, Star Wars, Star Trek and anything James Bond. He was a long-haul truck driver with Werner Enterprise for years and took pride in his part of the elite 2 Million Mile Club.
Tim is survived by his brother, Kelly C. Bain and sister, Mary "Molly" E. Bain; his children, Jonathon Michael Bain, Jennifer Marie Bain and Timothy Craig Bain; and his five grandchildren, Tyler, Alec, Evan, Timothy Craig and Summer; his nephews, Tom and Robert "Bob" and three great-niece and nephews.
A Remembrance Reception will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 24 at First Presbyterian Church, 3100 Easton Blvd in Des Moines.
Memorial Contributions and online condolences may be sent to Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 20, 2019