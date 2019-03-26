|
Tim Harney
Granger - It is with great sadness we announce that Tim Harney passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, after an all too short battle with cancer. A celebration of life service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at Lutheran Church of Hope, 1335 NE N Beaverbrooke Blvd, in Grimes. Inurnment will follow at Beaver Catholic Cemetery near Granger.
Tim was born 58 years ago in Des Moines and lived his entire life in Granger. He is survived by his wife, Sue Harney; their children, Abbie Williams (Pat) of Woodward, TJ Schouten (Heather) of Dallas Center, Heather Calderon (Kevin) of Grimes, Kayla Hillenga (Lance) of Aviano, Italy, and Whitney Griffin (RJ) of Indianola; their 10 grandchildren; Conner, Brennan, Kodianne, Parker, Eli, Lexi, Terah, Waylon, Logan and Henley; his father, Larry Harney of Granger, his brothers, Rick Harney (Lisa) of Runnells and Tom Harney (Kelly) of Granger; and many close aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, his mother, Diana Harney of Granger, and his sister, Lori Harney-Bice of Woodward.
Tim has built a legacy of Love and Friendship. He never knew the meaning of a stranger, he would talk to anyone and no matter where he went, he found a friend. His family and his business were his life and he was passionate about both. Tim worked hard, he loved his family and would do anything for those he knew. His work ethic and dedication to Harney Industries, the company he founded 32 years ago, will continue on because he has built a strong family business that will continue serving our clients with the same values, ethics, trust and dedication we always have.
When he wasn't working or solving problems, Tim loved spending time with his family, playing games, hunting and attending his grandchildren's activities.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7pm Wednesday, March 27, at Iles-Westover Chapel in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the family for a memorial to be directed later. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Tim will be in our hearts "Today, Tomorrow and Always"; we will miss him every day and look forward to the time we will see him again.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 26, 2019