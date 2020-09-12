Tim Mlsna
Windsor Heights - Mark Timothy Mlsna (Tim), 63, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center following a short illness. A private gathering will be held at a later date.
Tim was born November 30, 1956 in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Marlene (Voves) and Blaine Mlsna, the third of eleven children. The bluffs, the woods and the river called to him from an early age and he was at home exploring their wonder and working with what they offered. He became skilled as a craftsman, carpenter, lumberjack and jack-of-many-trades, which provided his livelihood as well as a gift he generously shared with neighbors and friends.
He fell in love with Joan Wooters Fumetti when he hired her to help with a roofing job on a cabin in the back woods of SW Wisconsin, and they married on May 8, 1993 in Soldiers Grove, WI. They shared love, grace, and beauty. Tim, a gifted guitarist and budding banjo player, filled their home with music. He worked with wood he had harvested himself to add a craftsman's touch to their homes. Together they gardened, raised chickens and cooked, growing much of what they ate. Tim's desires were simple and if he splurged it was for a tool so he could do-it-himself. Tim loved to visit and until a couple weeks before his death he was out on his scooter every nice day, checking in with friends, delivering extra garden produce in the neighborhood, or chatting with walkers in Glendale Cemetery.
Tim is survived by his wife; his mother, Marlene (Pete) Koula; and 8 of his siblings. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Charles Wooters of Lawrence, KS. Tim was preceded in death by his father; 2 brothers, Joel Mlsna and Brian Mlsna.
Donations in his memory may be made to Plymouth Church where he was a member or to Iowa Public Television. We are grateful to the staff at Iowa Methodist Medical Center for their compassionate care in the last week of Tim's life. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
.