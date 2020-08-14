Timothy Alan Collins
Elkhart - Timothy Collins, 66, passed away on August 12, 2020, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on December 18, 1953, the son of Harley and Dorothy Collins.
Tim graduated from Indianola High School. His first job was working as a soda jerk at Corner Sundry in Indianola. Tim then worked as a baker for HyVee where he met his wife, Rebecca.
Tim was not only a great friend, but a devoted family man. He will be remembered for his loving and encouraging nature, good manners, and chivalrous character. Tim also had a great sense of humor and was best at making others laugh.
Tim enjoyed being outdoors where he loved to fish, have picnics, and observe the wildlife.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Becka Collins; stepsons, Jason (Amanda Farrell) Mart and Adrian Mart; grandchild, Harper Mart; sister, Rhea (David) Ahlberg; nephew, Joshua (Brooke) Ahlberg; and his nieces, Amy (Brett) Kenyon and Sarah (Chad) Dreckman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Dorothy, and his sister, Patricia Collins.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Tim.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.