Timothy C. Florer
Cumming - Timothy C. Florer, 66, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home in Cumming, IA. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1105 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines, IA with burial at Jordan Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines, IA.
Tim, the son of Harvey and Hildreth was born on September 20, 1952. He graduated from Valley High School in 1970. Tim worked over 40 years in insurance sales and loved working with folks to ensure their financial future.
In his spare time, Tim focused on the arts. He was an exceptional photographer and published "Rural Iowa Ruins" and "Against the Current" featuring pictography of structures found in rural Iowa and life along the Mississippi. Sharing his love of photography, Tim worked with Iowa 4-H to create 'Camera Corps' which provided training and guidance to 4-H youth in the use of camera equipment and taking quality pictures. Tim enjoyed mentoring and providing positive feedback for improvement to the young participants. Tim also pursued writing, and published several books and poems.
Tim married Joanie Brown October 3, 1980. He fathered four children, Elliott, Jordan, Erik and Ryan. He played with his children and was a loving father. Tim was dedicated to the natural beauty of his property. He worked tirelessly to create a calm and serene environment for his family and friends to enjoy. His craftsmanship was a thing to behold. The pride exhibited by his workmanship is tangible in his outbuildings. His spirit can be accessed through every bit of the landscape where his heart and soul were most at peace.
Tim is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his three sons, Elliott Florer (Kate) of Ankeny, IA, Erik Florer of West Des Moines, IA, and Ryan Florer (Sonja) of Winterset, IA; daughter, Jordan Florer of Portland, OR; brothers, Richard (Judy) of Cedar Bluff, NE and Stephen Florer (Cynthia) of West Des Moines, IA; and four grandchildren, Wren and Harlan of Portland, OR and Everett and Reilly of Ankeny, IA.
The family is especially grateful for the kind and giving care and support provided by Suncrest Home Health and Hospice in their time of need.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Camera Corps unit of the Iowa 4-H Foundation.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 14, 2019