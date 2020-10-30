Timothy C. Holt



Eustis, FL - Timothy Campbell Holt, Eustis, FL., formally of Des Moines, IA died October 26, 2020, age 74 at Cornerstone Hospice, Tavares, Fl. Inurnment will be at the Fl. National Veteran's Cemetery next to his wife in Bushnell, FL. Tim was born in Minneapolis, MN on August 30, 1946 to Richard Campbell and Audrey Maxwell Campbell. Soon after, Audrey married Robert C. Holt and eventually Tim took his stepdad's name of Timothy C. Holt. In Jr. and High School Tim soon learned the horse business that his family had been involved in for generations. Upon graduating from Lincoln High School in 1965, he was drafted during the Vietnam conflict for 3 years in the Air Force. After honorable discharge, he returned to Des Moines to the professional horse business. He was formerly married to Nancy White. He was a member of the Flying Hoof Drill Team, North Hills Hunt, Moingona Hunt, Des Moines Polo Club, and President of Iowa Nebraska Hunter Jumper Association. He also was a mason in the caulking business, working in Des Moines and Central FL. He left Des Moines to Phx, AZ, then Leesburg, FL. In Leesburg, with his loving wife Susy, he enjoyed riding with Misty Morning Hounds, showing, trail riding, and camping with his horses. He is survived by his sister Kay Feldmar (Gary) of Gurnee, IL and Wendie O'Brien (Tim) of West Des Moines, IA. Also step children Nicole O'Neill (James) and Richard Didio (Chastity), 3 step grandchildren, and one step great grandchild, along with two nephews, Ryan Holly and TJ O'Brien. Preceded in death by his wife, Susy, his parents, and his niece Maggie O'Brien. Celebration of Tim's life will be at a later date. Per his wishes, no flowers or donations. Instead he wrote, "have a burger and beer, or give your horses a big kiss from me!"









