1/1
Timothy C. Holt
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy C. Holt

Eustis, FL - Timothy Campbell Holt, Eustis, FL., formally of Des Moines, IA died October 26, 2020, age 74 at Cornerstone Hospice, Tavares, Fl. Inurnment will be at the Fl. National Veteran's Cemetery next to his wife in Bushnell, FL. Tim was born in Minneapolis, MN on August 30, 1946 to Richard Campbell and Audrey Maxwell Campbell. Soon after, Audrey married Robert C. Holt and eventually Tim took his stepdad's name of Timothy C. Holt. In Jr. and High School Tim soon learned the horse business that his family had been involved in for generations. Upon graduating from Lincoln High School in 1965, he was drafted during the Vietnam conflict for 3 years in the Air Force. After honorable discharge, he returned to Des Moines to the professional horse business. He was formerly married to Nancy White. He was a member of the Flying Hoof Drill Team, North Hills Hunt, Moingona Hunt, Des Moines Polo Club, and President of Iowa Nebraska Hunter Jumper Association. He also was a mason in the caulking business, working in Des Moines and Central FL. He left Des Moines to Phx, AZ, then Leesburg, FL. In Leesburg, with his loving wife Susy, he enjoyed riding with Misty Morning Hounds, showing, trail riding, and camping with his horses. He is survived by his sister Kay Feldmar (Gary) of Gurnee, IL and Wendie O'Brien (Tim) of West Des Moines, IA. Also step children Nicole O'Neill (James) and Richard Didio (Chastity), 3 step grandchildren, and one step great grandchild, along with two nephews, Ryan Holly and TJ O'Brien. Preceded in death by his wife, Susy, his parents, and his niece Maggie O'Brien. Celebration of Tim's life will be at a later date. Per his wishes, no flowers or donations. Instead he wrote, "have a burger and beer, or give your horses a big kiss from me!"




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved