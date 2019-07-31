|
Timothy Carl Gruis
Des Moines - Timothy Carl Gruis, husband, father, papa, son, brother, uncle, fix-it man, neighborhood dad, accumulator of antiques ("junk", to his wife), Ford Bronco enthusiast, friend to all, and second dad to many, was born on December 28, 1960 and went to be home with the lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He is survived by his father, Tom Gruis (Donna), mother Janice Boyle, his brothers, Tony (Lupita) Gruis, Paul (Tammy) Gruis, Zeph (Ami) Gruis, Thomas (Emily) Gruis, and his sisters, Cathy (Dennis) Harrison and Susie Meyer, Rachel (Matt) Woodhouse, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Of the many roles Tim played, his favorites were husband, father and papa. Tim married Faith Stoltze, the "hot chick" he met at Happy Joes, on May 22, 1981. Through 38 years of marriage, they remained best friends and the ultimate team. Their marriage is a testament to their faith, their commitment to one another, and an example to all who knew them.
He was father to Ryan (Shandy), Adam (Angela), Paige (Ryan), Austin, and Taylor. He believed that the most important thing he could do for his kids was to love their mom; his love, loyalty, and commitment to her set the standard for how they should love and be loved. His calloused hands were a constant reminder that there is pride in hard work and a job done "right."
And while he loved his children endlessly, they all agree he probably loved his grandchildren more. Tim was "Papa" to Blake (15), Haylie (15), Maleah (10), Ella (6), Sadie (6), Rylynn (5), Jase (4), Mahayla (2) and Kade (2). They loved sitting with him to watch movies, watching him work in his shop, going to Caseys' for ice cream, and playing trains with him. They also loved that he was sweet and really nice to them.
Tim loved naps, hot Italian sausage sandwiches, old western movies, his annual "brothers" motorcycle ride, overthinking everything, popcorn with his grandchildren, cleaning the garage, helping people, reminding his neighbors to mow their yards, naps, reminding his kids to be safe and "aware of their surroundings", fishing (not necessarily catching), and, most of all, spending time with family (and naps).
It is difficult to describe Tim's heart in words, but those who knew him described him as genuine, loving, protective, kind, welcoming, warm-hearted, giving, personable, and also meticulous (he often said, "it is my way, or the wrong way"). Tim was the ultimate teacher and example. He leaves behind lessons on the importance of faith and a relationship with Jesus, integrity, hard work, forgiveness and living a life you can be proud of. Tim's life was cut short too soon, but it was unquestionably a life well-lived. His legacy will be carried through the faith, character, and compassion he passes on to his family.
A public visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 12 pm to 2 pm with a 3 pm service to follow for close family and friends at Indianola Heights Evangelical Free Church, 3000 SE 9th Street.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Tim.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 31, 2019