Timothy Edward Dolan
West Des Moines - Timothy "Tim" Edward Dolan, 57, passed away on July 18, 2020, in the comfort of his own home.
Tim was born on December 26, 1962, to Dr. James E. Dolan and Norma Jean Dolan. He attended Roosevelt High School, where he played football. He married Tamara Jean Baskerville in 1996. He was a devoted father, brother, and family man who had two children, Amanda Mae Dolan and Patrick Scott Dolan, born in 1991 and 1992.
He worked at Sysco Foods for 21 years. Never shy of hard work, he stood out as the top fork lifter nationwide, earning multiple awards, as well as the respect and friendship of his coworkers.
Tim was an outdoorsman who appreciated and respected nature and wildlife; from the rivers and woods of his native Iowa to the oceans, he loved visiting. He was always outside, whether he was kayaking, camping, hunting morel mushrooms, or gardening. He often spent time with his children outdoors and instilled a love of nature in them. He was a dedicated angler who fished almost daily, a passion that enabled him to share many hours bonding with close friends. In particular, in his final years, he was a zealous seeker of catfish, a challenging and elusive catch.
Tim was an intelligent and vibrant man who immersed himself fully into the various passions he pursued throughout his life, from disc golf to hunting for petrified wood to fishing. He was a lifelong animal lover who cared for many animals throughout his life, such as turtles, lizards, and snakes. Tim considered cats and dogs' part of the family, such as the terrier Buster, and his daughter's Chihuahua Cece, whom Tim adored and often cared for. He was an experienced aquarium hobbyist and was passionate about raising African cichlids. He was a football fan and lifelong supporter of the Hawkeyes and the Raiders. A self-taught car enthusiast, he was the type of man who could take apart and reassemble anything.
Above all, Tim will be remembered for his generous and warm heart, his gruff sense of humor, and his strength, perseverance, and dedication. He was a rock to those closest to him and could always be counted on to offer advice or lend a helping hand to anyone who needed one for tasks big or small.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. James E. Dolan and Norma Jean (Molander) Dolan; stepmother, Janice (Baker) Dolan; brother, Joseph E. Dolan; nephew, Zachary and niece, Rachel.
He is survived by his children, Amanda and Patrick Dolan; his former wife and good friend, Tammy; his siblings, Rick (Sourinh) Dolan, Robert (Unsuk) Dolan and Kathy Dolan; nephews, Eric and Sean Dolan; nieces, Suzanne, Theresa, Laura, Kate Dolan, and Paige Tigner; his many pets; along with a host of extended family and friends.
to leave condolences for Tim's family. Donations in Tim's name can be made to the Iowa Rivers Revival or the Ocean Conservancy.
Memorial services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, August 1, at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. Inurnment of the cremated remains will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Following the service, there will be a reception at a location to be announced, at which family, friends, and others whose lives Tim touched are invited to celebrate Tim's life.