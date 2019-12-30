|
|
Timothy Hanson Sr.
Altoona - Timothy Gerard Hanson Sr., age 63, of Altoona, passed away surrounded by loved ones, Thursday, December 26, 2019. Tim will be remembered by all for his easy smile and quick jokes.
Visitation will be held at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale on Thursday, January 2nd from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. A Celebration Of Life will follow at Jethro's BBQ & Bacon on 22nd Street, in West Des Moines from 6:00 to 9:00 PM.
Full obituary can be found at caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019