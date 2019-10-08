Services
Schroeder Memorial Chapel, Inc. - Boone
1006 Sixth Street
Boone, IA 50036
515-432-3900
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schroeder Memorial Chapel, Inc. - Boone
1006 Sixth Street
Boone, IA 50036
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Schroeder Memorial Chapel, Inc. - Boone
1006 Sixth Street
Boone, IA 50036
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Johnson


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Johnson Obituary
Timothy Johnson

Ogden/Boone - Timothy Johnson, age 73, formerly of Ogden and Boone, died October 4, 2019 at the Accura Healthcare in Ames after a heroic battle with leukemia.

Following Tim's wishes, he has been cremated. A Memorial Service will be Thursday, October 10 at 11:00 a.m., at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall in Boone. Burial will be in the Glenwood Cemetery in Ogden.

Timothy Kurtis Johnson, was born in Ogden, Iowa on September 30, 1946, the son of Paul M. and Ruth (Rose) Johnson.

He farmed in the Ogden area until the Farm Crisis of the early 80's and then moved to Texas where he sold insurance for Farm Bureau until retirement. He married Eileen Portwood in Dalhart, Texas on November 4, 2000. Tim later remodeled hotel rooms for Hilton Inns on the east and west coast and returning to Iowa, worked at Ball Plastics in Ames, and finally operated E J Cleaning and Painting, with his wife Eileen. He was an eleven year member of the Iowa National Guard.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Doug, and his dog, Blackie Lu. Tim is survived by his wife, Eileen of Ames; a son, Troy Johnson of Norfolk, Nebraska; a daughter, Lisa Porter and companion, Rick Miller of Boone; a sister, Joan (Verne) Lingren of Ogden; grandson, Kyle (Alissa) Morgan and granddaughter, Kortney Morgan; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Janann(Steve) Beaubien of Buena Vista, Arkansas, Michael Portwood of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Phillip Portwood of Neely, Nebraska, Jim (Kate) Portwood of Creston, and Jim (Joaan) Portwood of Harlan; nieces and nephews

Friends may call at the funeral chapel Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until service time

In memory of Tim, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at schroedermemorialchapel.com.

Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth & Marshall Streets, Boone, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now