Timothy Johnson
Ogden/Boone - Timothy Johnson, age 73, formerly of Ogden and Boone, died October 4, 2019 at the Accura Healthcare in Ames after a heroic battle with leukemia.
Following Tim's wishes, he has been cremated. A Memorial Service will be Thursday, October 10 at 11:00 a.m., at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall in Boone. Burial will be in the Glenwood Cemetery in Ogden.
Timothy Kurtis Johnson, was born in Ogden, Iowa on September 30, 1946, the son of Paul M. and Ruth (Rose) Johnson.
He farmed in the Ogden area until the Farm Crisis of the early 80's and then moved to Texas where he sold insurance for Farm Bureau until retirement. He married Eileen Portwood in Dalhart, Texas on November 4, 2000. Tim later remodeled hotel rooms for Hilton Inns on the east and west coast and returning to Iowa, worked at Ball Plastics in Ames, and finally operated E J Cleaning and Painting, with his wife Eileen. He was an eleven year member of the Iowa National Guard.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Doug, and his dog, Blackie Lu. Tim is survived by his wife, Eileen of Ames; a son, Troy Johnson of Norfolk, Nebraska; a daughter, Lisa Porter and companion, Rick Miller of Boone; a sister, Joan (Verne) Lingren of Ogden; grandson, Kyle (Alissa) Morgan and granddaughter, Kortney Morgan; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Janann(Steve) Beaubien of Buena Vista, Arkansas, Michael Portwood of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Phillip Portwood of Neely, Nebraska, Jim (Kate) Portwood of Creston, and Jim (Joaan) Portwood of Harlan; nieces and nephews
Friends may call at the funeral chapel Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until service time
In memory of Tim, memorials may be directed to the family.
Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth & Marshall Streets, Boone, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019