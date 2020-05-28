Services
Timothy M. Davis

Timothy M. Davis Obituary
Timothy M. Davis

Henderson, Colorado formerly of Grinnell, Iowa - Timothy M. Davis, age 51 of Henderson, Colorado and formerly of Grinnell, Iowa, died on Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home after a long battle with brain cancer.

A celebration of his life is being planned at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell at a later date.

Timothy Michael Davis, son of John C. Davis and Fran DeCorte Davis, was born at Grinnell Regional Medical Center on September 2, 1968. He was raised in Grinnell, graduating from Grinnell High School in 1987, receiving a BA in Business Administration with a major in Transportation Logistics from Iowa State University.

While continuing his education in Ames, Tim also worked full time for Ames Story Tree Service. He married Beth Johnson, also from Grinnell, in August of 1995. Tim had always loved Colorado and they decided to make it their home in the late 90's. Almost immediately, Tim began his long career at Shamrock Foods, working over 20 plus years, retiring in February of 2020.

Growing up, he loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing with his dad and his second family, the Wadle's of Rock Creek. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, hating the Donkeys (Broncos) even though they lived in Denver for many years. He and Beth loved to take short trips on his motorcycle and took many trips to Las Vegas, even renewing their wedding vows in 2015. They loved going to concerts, sporting events, hanging out at their favorite watering hole @Cheers, and following the Kansas City Royals. He also loved Alaska and was able to travel there several times, staying on Raspberry Island celebrating a 30 year reunion with high school friends (Aaron Anothayanontha, Chris Shield, Jeff Wadle, Curt Wilson) and Mac Carran in the summer of 2017 and returning with Beth again in late June 2019.

Survivors include his wife, Beth Davis of Henderson, CO; his parents; his sister, Donnette (Mike) Ellis; and two nephews, Travis (Jene Suplee) Phipps of Arvada, CO, and Tyler Ellis of Fort Collins, CO. Tim was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and many uncles and aunts.

Memorials may be given in his memory to the American Brain Tumor Association, and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared online with his family at www.smithfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 28 to May 31, 2020
