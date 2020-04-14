|
Timothy Martin McDonald
Timothy Martin McDonald passed away on Friday, April 3rd in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was born on February 20th, 1990 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa to Marty and Lisa McDonald. He graduated from Holy Trinity Catholic School, Dowling Catholic High School, and Kirkwood Community College. Timothy was a handsome young man with a great smile and piercing green eyes. He had a kind and warm personality and was beautiful all the way to his soul. He had a gentle spirit with a smile and laugh that were contagious to all those he encountered. All of his friends have said that any time you were around him you walked away a happier person because of how he made you feel and the goodness in his heart. He had a beautiful 5-year-old daughter, Gracie, who was the love of his life. She is cute, warm, and funny, just like her dad. Timothy will be missed by all those lucky enough to know him, and he leaves all of us with a hole in our hearts.
Timothy is survived by his daughter Gracie, his parents Marty and Lisa, and his siblings Colin, Caleb, and Mary. He is also survived by 23 aunts and uncles, 43 first cousins, and his grandmother Charleen Lenz.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending contributions to Marty and Lisa McDonald for a combination of masses and a trust fund for his daughter, Gracie Mae McDonald. There will be a private Catholic funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Thursday, April 16th. There will be a celebration of life as soon as we are able to safely gather again.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020