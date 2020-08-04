1/1
Timothy Monroe Fagen
1956 - 2020
Timothy Monroe Fagen

Des Moines - Timothy Fagen, 64, passed away on July 30, 2020 at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa on June 22, 1956, son of Leland and Patricia (Troxel) Fagen.

Tim enjoyed many things; Porky's car shows, monster trucks, mushroom hunting, and loved wrenching on his old Scottsdale pickup. He was a selfless human, always checking on his family and friends. Tim found the good and beauty in everyone and everything. Taking care of his family was his number one priority. He worked for his family business - L & L Electric for over 25 years. Tim graduated from Saydel High School in 1974.

Tim is survived by his son, Andrew Levy; brothers, Gregory, Jeffrey and Wesley Fagen; sisters, Sally Fagen, Beverly Peterman and Mary Young; grandson; Aaden Lee Levy; along with numerous loving family members and friends.

Services will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. The family will greet friends on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to family in loving memory of Tim.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
AUG
10
Service
02:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
