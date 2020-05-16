|
Timothy Rosson DeLong
Des Moines - Timothy Rosson DeLong, beloved son of Harris Coggeshall (Tim) DeLong and Lea Rosson DeLong, died Wednesday, May 13, after a fall from the balcony of his apartment. Due to the current limitations of a 10 person gathering, an intermittent visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 18 at Iles Dunn's Chapel, followed by cremation. Attendees will remain in their vehicles until the funeral home is accessible for a brief viewing. Safe social distancing and masks are requested. A simple graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19 at Glendale Cemetery. Live-streaming and a recording will be available at www.IlesCares.com.
Timothy was born in Methodist Hospital in Des Moines on June 28, 1984 and was 35 years old at the time of his death. He attended St. Anthony Elementary School and graduated from Lincoln High School in 2003. He attended Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Middle Tennessee State University, and American Business Institute in Des Moines.
He was superbly intelligent, personable, emotionally sensitive, just, and loyal. He was a lively child, possessing unrelenting energy, and it was often hard for him to sit still and concentrate, unless something engaged his interest and then he could bring remarkable focus to whatever he was doing. After his first season of tennis lessons with his teacher, Bunny Bruning, Timmy won a "Most Enthusiastic" award. He loved DeLong and Rosson family gatherings and visiting with his cousins in Oklahoma, Tennessee, Iowa and elsewhere. Some of the best times of his life were spent on trips with the Ron Rosenblatt/ Susy Robinette family where Timmy and his sister, Catherine, along with Betsy Rosenblatt Beck and Katherine Rosenblatt had great fun at Hilton Head Island, Colorado, Italy, Portugal, and here in Des Moines. He was a fast runner, an adventurous snowboarder, a good tennis player, and he reached amazing speeds on his roller blades. As an adult, he continued to love travel and often hoped for new trips; he loved Cirque du Soleil and journeyed to Chicago and Las Vegas to watch their shows.
On July 4, 2006, at the age of 22, Timothy fell through a poorly marked and repaired grate in the median on Des Moines' SW 9th Street viaduct. As a result of that accidental fall, he suffered a spinal cord injury which rendered him a paraplegic; he also received a traumatic brain injury. The staff at Methodist Hospital saved his life, as they would do on subsequent occasions. His family took him to Chicago for acute rehabilitation but, unfortunately, insurance criteria prevented a thorough and successful course of treatment, leaving him tragically under-rehabilitated, and he never adjusted to his acquired disability. He did try, and he was not faultless, but the obstacles, including severe psychological stress, were overwhelming, leading to his suicide. He turned to self-medication, as have so many of our children who are disabled, have brain disorders, develop addictions, or endure psychological suffering. Our society's respect for life does not often extend to our loved ones who experience these conditions.
As Timothy's physical and psychological distress escalated, his family actively tried to get treatment for him, but the help he needed was inadequate or simply missing in our system. He was dismissed into "out-patient," even when his illness was clearly observed and serious. His medical care was nearly consistently excellent, but his mental health needs were not adequately addressed, even when the family solicited treatment. Time and again, appropriate mental therapy was out of reach, increasing his physical and psychological torment. When Timothy died, our mental health care system worked as it is designed to do: it denied him appropriate and timely care. It is hard to understand why our society, with so many resources, tolerates the mistreatment and death of our children and loved ones.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Eric Donels for his faithful and patient care of our Timmy; his childhood tennis coach, Bunny Bruning, for all her noble efforts to help him after his accident; and our friend, Jim Brousard, who facilitated Timmy's effort to resume his education. The late Dr. Charles Coughlin offered him excellent and ethical care during a period of particular stress. Timothy endured many medical and surgical procedures with courage, and his family thanks sincerely the doctors, nurses, therapists and other personnel who treated him with skill and kindness; in so many situations, they would have done more, had they been allowed to do so.
Left to mourn him and remember his heart and his vitality are his parents, his sister, Catherine Rosson DeLong, and his brother-in-law, Dr. Stefan Gailans; also his aunt, Janice Rosson Brazil of Richmond, Indiana, his aunt and uncle, Janie Rosson Bass and Thomas R. Bass of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, along with Timmy's cousins, Dr. Benjamin Brazil, Dr. Kyle Brazil, and Leah A. Bass and Rhett Rosson Bass. In addition, are his aunt and uncle, Ann DeLong Haase and Dr. Ashley Haase of North Oaks, Minnesota, and his uncle, David DeLong of Gainesville, Florida, along with his cousins, Dr. Elizabeth Haase, Stephanie Haase Grace, Harris Ashley Haase, Lisa DeLong Kahn, Jimmy DeLong, Kathy DeLong, Michelle DeLong Brown, and Michael DeLong. Timothy was loved by other relatives, including Cynde Coggeshall Fanter and William Fanter, and a host of friends, notably his boyhood neighbor, Joe Mignano. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles DeLong and Katherine Coggeshall DeLong, and Kenneth Rosson and Patsy Smith Rosson, his uncle, Charles "Chod" DeLong, and by his first cousin, Scott Brazil.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Craig Hospital for Spinal Cord and Brain Injury in Denver, Colorado; the Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa; and Disability Rights Iowa.
