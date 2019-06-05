|
|
Tina Crise
Des Moines - Tina Marie Ankenbauer Crise, age 56 of Des Moines, IA, and formerly of West Bend and Fairfield, IA, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Kavanagh Hospice House in Des Moines. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines, with burial at Scotch Ridge Cemetery.
Tina was born January 23, 1963 in Jefferson, IA, the daughter of Doug Ankenbauer and Cleo (Lehrkamp) Ankenbauer. She lived throughout Iowa - Grand Junction, Epworth, Fairfield, West Bend, and Indianola, before settling in Des Moines. Tina was married to David Crise on May 25, 2012.
She followed in her mother's footsteps and was a great cook, always willing to test new recipes on family and friends (one broccoli recipe eventually became known as "Tina's Salad"). Tina was a loving and giving person with an infectious laugh who leaves family, friends, and co-workers remembering her with a story and a smile. She loved her "fur babies", family gatherings, casino trips, games, good food, and reading. A creative person as well, she was an artist and dramatic performer in earlier years - she would say that performing on stage was one place where she felt truly fulfilled.
Tina is survived by her husband Dave, Izzie and Nalla, stepdaughters Amanda Crise (Austin) and Emily Crise (Phil), grandchildren Letti, Bailey, Jackson, and Wyatt, sister Deb Ankenbauer McDonald (Jerry), brother Ken Ankenbauer (Joan), and numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Doug and her mother Cleo.
Memorial contributions in Tina's name may be made to the family to be used for a plaque at Heinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport in DeSoto, IA. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 5, 2019