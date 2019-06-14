|
Toby Jackson
Altoona - Toby Dean Jackson, 21, passed away on June 11, 2019. The family will greet friends from 4 - 6pm on Saturday, June 15th with a Celebration of Life to begin at 6pm, at the Tonini Funeral Home 2135 SW 9th St. in Des Moines.
Toby is survived by his mother, Brandi Jackson, father, Brad Mannebach, sister, Lily Mannebach, brothers, Sidney Mannebach, Seth & Jonathan Tyler, grandmother, Deb Myrick, great grandparents, William & Norma Jean Jackson and his uncle Brian Jackson.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 14, 2019