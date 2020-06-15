Todd A. Elverson
Des Moines -
Todd Anthony Elverson passed away of brain cancer surrounded by his family on June 15th. He was 64 years old. Todd was born March 16, 1956 in Bloomington, Minnesota where he was raised. He attended Drake University where he earned his bachelor's, his law degree, and met his wife.
Todd is survived by his wife of 37 years, Denise, their three children Molly (Gonçalo Quintino), Charlie (Jessie Ingvalson), and Peter; his siblings Keith, Ann (Nancy Mcpherson), and Craig (Martha Elverson); and his niece and nephew Amelia and Alex.
Todd made Des Moines his home. He strove to better his community through the Contributors Breakfast Club and as a leader of his fraternity, Theta Chi. His clients and partners knew him as possibly the hardest working attorney in the world. Everyone knew Todd as quick to a joke. He formed circles of friendship lasting decades, from his Saturday morning running buddies, to his friends in Card Club, to those he bonded with in the St. Augustin Parish. He will be remembered as a beloved husband, a great dad, and a good man.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Contributors Breakfast Club. CBC works to connect local business leaders to the community by supporting central Iowa charities devoted to making the lives of children and young people better. Todd was an integral part of establishing and continuing the legacy of the foundation´s mission. Checks can be mailed to: Attn: Ryan Crane, 1915 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309.
Due to COVID-19 there will be a small private service; to leave a message or story, view a memorial video, or make a donation to the CBC please visit www.rememberingtodd.com.
Des Moines -
Todd Anthony Elverson passed away of brain cancer surrounded by his family on June 15th. He was 64 years old. Todd was born March 16, 1956 in Bloomington, Minnesota where he was raised. He attended Drake University where he earned his bachelor's, his law degree, and met his wife.
Todd is survived by his wife of 37 years, Denise, their three children Molly (Gonçalo Quintino), Charlie (Jessie Ingvalson), and Peter; his siblings Keith, Ann (Nancy Mcpherson), and Craig (Martha Elverson); and his niece and nephew Amelia and Alex.
Todd made Des Moines his home. He strove to better his community through the Contributors Breakfast Club and as a leader of his fraternity, Theta Chi. His clients and partners knew him as possibly the hardest working attorney in the world. Everyone knew Todd as quick to a joke. He formed circles of friendship lasting decades, from his Saturday morning running buddies, to his friends in Card Club, to those he bonded with in the St. Augustin Parish. He will be remembered as a beloved husband, a great dad, and a good man.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Contributors Breakfast Club. CBC works to connect local business leaders to the community by supporting central Iowa charities devoted to making the lives of children and young people better. Todd was an integral part of establishing and continuing the legacy of the foundation´s mission. Checks can be mailed to: Attn: Ryan Crane, 1915 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309.
Due to COVID-19 there will be a small private service; to leave a message or story, view a memorial video, or make a donation to the CBC please visit www.rememberingtodd.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.