Tom Bales
Milo - A celebration of life for Tom Bales, age 63, of Milo, will be held at a later date at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Milo. Tom passed away at home on March 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mindy Bales of Milo; children: Audra (Jerad Souer) Bales of Milo, Alisha (Robert) Thornton of Carlisle, Jared (Kim Thornburg) Draper of Des Moines, and Randa (Mike) Carnes of Indianola; 7 grandchildren; and sister, Anita Bales of Alexandria, Virginia. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Edna Bales; brother, Timothy Bales, and sister, Annette Bales.
Tom was a long time member of the Milo Fire Department. He joined the department in 1975. Shortly after he joined, he became the EMS Captain. In 1983 he became the Fire Chief and just recently retired his Chief position in 2019. Tom made great achievements to the Milo Fire Service. He pushed his men and women to be the best firefighters and medics that they could be. He was a mentor to so many young people in our community. He had a very tough demeanor as Fire Chief. There was never any doubt about how he felt about things. If you did something well you knew it and if you did something wrong you really knew it. He helped save many lives, brought new lives into this world and unfortunately had to watch many lives leave this world. Tom was a pillar in our fire department and in his community. He was an incredible man and will be so terribly missed by his fire family and by anyone who knew him. Rest easy Chief Bales.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 6 to Apr. 15, 2020