Services
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
201 Walnut Street
Milo, IA 50166
(641) 942-6228
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Bales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Bales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tom Bales Obituary
Tom Bales

Milo - A celebration of life for Tom Bales, age 63, of Milo, will be held at a later date at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Milo. Tom passed away at home on March 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mindy Bales of Milo; children: Audra (Jerad Souer) Bales of Milo, Alisha (Robert) Thornton of Carlisle, Jared (Kim Thornburg) Draper of Des Moines, and Randa (Mike) Carnes of Indianola; 7 grandchildren; and sister, Anita Bales of Alexandria, Virginia. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Edna Bales; brother, Timothy Bales, and sister, Annette Bales.

Tom was a long time member of the Milo Fire Department. He joined the department in 1975. Shortly after he joined, he became the EMS Captain. In 1983 he became the Fire Chief and just recently retired his Chief position in 2019. Tom made great achievements to the Milo Fire Service. He pushed his men and women to be the best firefighters and medics that they could be. He was a mentor to so many young people in our community. He had a very tough demeanor as Fire Chief. There was never any doubt about how he felt about things. If you did something well you knew it and if you did something wrong you really knew it. He helped save many lives, brought new lives into this world and unfortunately had to watch many lives leave this world. Tom was a pillar in our fire department and in his community. He was an incredible man and will be so terribly missed by his fire family and by anyone who knew him. Rest easy Chief Bales.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 6 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tom's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -