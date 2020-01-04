|
Tom Guthrie
Des Moines - Tom Guthrie passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 8 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with burial at Glendale Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, at Tonini Funeral Home with the Rosary recited at 7.
Tom graduated from ISU and worked as a senior claims specialist at ARAG.
He is survived by his mother, Ida Guthrie; siblings: Mary (Jesse) Gallardo, Gary Guthrie, and Michael Guthrie; and nieces, Kira Barker and Gabriella Guthrie.
Memorials may be directed to his family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020