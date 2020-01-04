Services
Tonini Funeral Home - Des Moines
2135 SW 9th Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 282-7311
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Des Moines - Tom Guthrie passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 8 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with burial at Glendale Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, at Tonini Funeral Home with the Rosary recited at 7.

Tom graduated from ISU and worked as a senior claims specialist at ARAG.

He is survived by his mother, Ida Guthrie; siblings: Mary (Jesse) Gallardo, Gary Guthrie, and Michael Guthrie; and nieces, Kira Barker and Gabriella Guthrie.

Memorials may be directed to his family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
