Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
(641) 423-2372
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church
1311 2nd St SW
Mason City, IA
View Map
Mason City - Thomas E. Jolas, former mayor of Mason City and Deputy Director and Division Administrator of Iowa's Department of Economic Development under Governor Terry Branstad, passed away Monday (August 19, 2019) at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday (August 24, 2019) at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 1311 2nd St SW, Mason City.

Visitation will be held Friday (August 23, 2019) from 4-6 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 22, 2019
