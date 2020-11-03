Tom R. Shepherd
West Des Moines - Tom R. Shepherd, 67, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. Services will be held 3 pm Friday, November 6, 2020, at Westover Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2 - 3 pm prior to the service.
Tom was born August 13, 1953, in Ottumwa, IA, to Raymond and Erma (Sirdoreus) Shepherd.
He was a lifelong resident of Des Moines and West Des Moines and a 1971 graduate of Lincoln High School. He went on to graduate from Upper Iowa University with a BS of Management and then completed his Masters of Business Administration at the University of Phoenix
Tom worked for the State of Iowa in the Technology Department for many years, retiring in 2010. After being retired for a year, Tom went back to work at Farm Bureau as a Corporate E- Discovery and Records Manager. He also taught at the University of Phoenix in the MBA program.
Tom always imparted his knowledge on others through his storytelling. He was well known for his joking nature, always laughing at his own jokes, which made everyone laugh. Tom had a love of sci fi, movies, and hobbies through the years. He was most well-known for his being way ahead of the world in technology. He always had the newest gizmos and gadgets. Tom enjoyed traveling, taking drives to get his favorite foods, and he never met a stranger.
Tom is survived by his brothers, George (Donna) Shepherd of Norwalk, IA, Jerry W (Vicki) Shepherd of Johnston, IA; sister, Sandra Taylor of Ankeny, IA; nieces and nephews, Jamie (Bill) Sowder of Des Moines, IA, Chris (Tracy) Conway Washburn of Kennesaw, GA; Jon (Stacy) Shepherd of Seminole, FL, Scott (Laura) Conway of Polk City, IA, Craig (Candy) Shepherd of Prole, IA, Jeff (Missy) Shepherd of Johnston, IA; nephew in law, Bill Costanzo of Des Moines, IA; as well as many great and great great nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond LaVern Shepherd; mother, Erma Fern Shepherd; niece, Jonnie Costanzo; and his faithful dogs, Dobi, Danny, and Oliver.
Contributions may be made to the Animal Lifeline of Iowa, Inc. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
